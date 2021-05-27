Ugenti-Rita announces campaign for top Arizona elections job

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita is running for Arizona secretary of state, looking to propel her advocacy for more stringent voting laws into the state's top elections office.

The Scottsdale lawmaker announced her campaign plans on Wednesday night.

Ugenti-Rita sponsored a controversial bill that will purge people from the permanent early voting list if they skip two election cycles. The measure, which was signed this month by Gov. Doug Ducey, was passed over fierce opposition from voting rights groups and some business executives who said it would make it harder for infrequent voters to cast a ballot. Ugenti-Rita said the measure would prevent ballots from going to people who don't appear to be interested in voting by mail.

Ugenti-Rita is chairwoman of the Senate Government Committee, a position she's used to push for more restrictive voting laws even before President Donald Trump and some of his supporters used unsupported theories of fraud in the 2020 election to press for sweeping changes to election law.