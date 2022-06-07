 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK Boris Johnson's ups and downs: key events in his career

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — A timeline of key events related to Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson

2001-2008: Sits in the House of Commons representing the constituency of Henley. During his tenure Johnson twice serves as the Conservative spokesman on business, innovation and skills while the party is out of government.

2008-2016: Serves as London mayor.

May 7, 2015: Returns to the House of Commons representing the constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

2016: Co-leader of the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union. This put Johnson in opposition to then-Prime Minister David Cameron, a fellow Conservative, who resigned after voters approved Brexit in a national referendum on June 23, 2016.

2016-2018: Serves as Foreign Secretary, which makes him one of the most senior members of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet. Johnson resigned in July 2018 in opposition to May’s strategy for a “soft” Brexit that would maintain close ties with the EU.

People are also reading…

June 7, 2019: Theresa May resigns as Conservative Party leader over her failure to persuade Parliament to back the Brexit agreement she negotiated with the EU. The party is split between those who back May and hard-liners, led by Johnson, who are willing to risk a no-deal Brexit in order to wring concessions from the EU.

July 23, 2019: Johnson is elected Conservative Party leader in a vote of party members. He formally takes office as prime minister the next day, inheriting a minority government that relies on votes from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to pass legislation. Johnson insists Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Aug. 28, 2019: Announces he will shut down Parliament until mid-October, giving opponents less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Sept. 3, 2019: Twenty-one rebel Conservative Party lawmakers support legislation requiring the government to seek an extension of Brexit negotiations if it can’t negotiate an agreement with the EU. The measure passes and the rebels are expelled from the party.

Sept. 5, 2019: Johnson asserts he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than ask the EU for another extension.

Sept. 24, 2019: U.K. Supreme Court rules government’s suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Oct. 19,2019: Johnson asks the EU to delay Brexit again. The new deadline is Jan. 31.

Nov. 6, 2019: Parliament is dissolved and early elections are set for mid-December as Johnson seeks a mandate for his Brexit strategy.

Dec. 12, 2019: Johnson wins an 80-seat majority in the general election, giving him the backing to push through Brexit legislation.

Jan. 23, 2020: The Brexit deal becomes law after approval by the U.K. Parliament. The European Parliament approves the deal six days later.

March 23, 2020: Johnson places U.K. in first lockdown due to COVID-19.

April 5, 2020: Johnson hospitalized and later moved to intensive care with COVID-19. He was released from the hospital on April 12, thanking the nurses who sat with him through the night to make sure he kept breathing.

Nov. 3, 2021: The government orders Conservative lawmakers to support a change in ethics rules to delay the suspension of Johnson supporter Owen Paterson, who had been censured for breaching lobbying rules. The measure passes.

Nov. 4, 2021: Facing an angry backlash from lawmakers of all parties, Johnson reverses course and allows lawmakers to vote on Paterson’s suspension. Paterson resigns.

Nov. 30, 2021: British media begin reporting allegations that government officials attended parties in government offices during November and December 2020 in violation of COVID-19 lockdown rules. The scandal grows over the coming weeks, ultimately including reports of more than a dozen parties. Johnson maintains that there were no parties and no rules were broken, but opposition leaders criticize the government for breaking the law as others sacrificed to combat the pandemic.

Dec. 8, 2021: Johnson authorizes investigation into “Partygate” scandal. Pressure builds for a leadership challenge, but fizzles.

March 23, 2022: The government announces a mid-year spending plan that is is criticized for doing too little to help people struggling with the soaring cost of living. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak refuses to delay a planned income tax increase or impose a windfall profits tax on oil and gas companies benefiting from rising energy prices.

April 9, 2022: Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, pledging a new package of military and economic support. The move helps bolster Johnson and his supporters, who argue that the government should be focused on the crisis in Ukraine and other major issues, not domestic political squabbles.

April 12, 2022: Johnson is fined 50 pounds ($63) for attending one of the parties. Johnson apologizes. Opposition parties characterize him as the first U.K. prime minister in history who has been shown to have broken the law while in office.

May 13, 2022: Unionists in Northern Ireland block government over Brexit trade rules.

May 18, 2022: Office for National Statistics releases data showing annual inflation accelerated to 9% in April, the highest in 40 years. The report fuels calls for the government to do more to combat a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy costs.

May 22, 2022: Findings of the Partygate investigation are published. It provides information on 16 gatherings at the Downing Street complex that houses the prime minister’s home and office and other government offices between May 2020 and April 2021. The report details instances of excessive drinking, property damage and disrespect to cleaners and security staff.

May 25, 2022: Johnson says he was “vindicated” by the Partygate investigation. Speaking to lawmakers, Johnson said he “briefly” attended some of the gatherings to thank departing staff members for their work but he had no knowledge of the excesses that occurred after he left.

May 26, 2022: Government reverses course on its tax decision on oil and gas companies and announces plans for a 25% windfall profits levy.

June 3, 2022: Johnson roundly booed as he walks up the steps of St. Paul's cathedral to attend service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, in what critics suggest is a defining moment that demonstrates his wavering support from the public.

June 6, 2022: Johnson wins confidence vote but some 41% of his party vote against him, placing his future leadership in doubt.

Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News