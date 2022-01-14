 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK court hearing for US woman in road death case called off

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — A court hearing next week for an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist has been called off, prosecutors said Friday.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service announced last month that the case against Anne Sacoolas would be heard at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Jan. 18 — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case.

At the time, the law firm representing Sacoolas denied that she had agreed to appear in a British court.

The prosecution service said Friday that the hearing had been “vacated” — removed from the schedule — “to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.”

Sacoolas has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn, who was killed in a collision with a car outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England used by U.S. forces, in August 2019.

People are also reading…

Sacoolas returned to the U.S. days later and the American government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.

Dunn’s family have pressed politicians in Britain and the United States to get Sacoolas to face British justice, but an extradition request was refused by U.S. authorities.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said “Harry’s family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.”

“It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the pandemic nearly over?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News