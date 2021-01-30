UK readies application to join Pacific trade partnership

“Applying to be the first new country to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business on the best terms with our friends and partners all over the world and be an enthusiastic champion of global free trade," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The U.K.'s trade with the partnership was worth 111 billion pounds (about $152 billion) in 2019, with Japan accounting for near one-quarter. Though substantial, the amount is around six times less than the business the U.K. conducts with the EU.

Late last year, the British government signed a free trade deal with the EU that sees zero tariffs and quotas on traded goods, although there are other costs to business from increased form-filling and customs checks.

Supporters said one of Brexit's main benefits lies in the U.K.'s ability to forge its own trade deals around the world. The EU negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member nations, which now number 27 following the U.K.’s withdrawal from the bloc.

The British government insisted that the National Health Service and the price it pays for drugs are not for sale in any trade negotiations and that it will not sign trade deals that compromise high environmental protections, animal welfare and food standards.