 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK slashes personal, corporate taxes in bid to spur growth

  • 0
Britain Politics

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 for the first cabinet meeting since Liz Truss was installed as British Prime Minister a day earlier.

 Alberto Pezzali - stringer, AP

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Conservative government announced Friday it will cut personal income tax, scrap a planned tax hike on businesses and lift a cap on bankers’ bonuses as part of contentious moves to boost the faltering economy.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said there were “too many barriers for enterprise” as he put lower taxes top of the government’s agenda.

Kwarteng announced in his “mini budget” that he was reversing a hike in national insurance taxes that was introduced by the previous government in May to help pay for health and social care. He said the basic rate of income tax will fall from 20% to 19% next year. The top rate will go from 45% to 40%.

“We need a new approach for a new era, focused on growth,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who became the U.K.’s leader less than three weeks ago, has repeatedly stressed that her Conservative government’s core mission is lowering taxes to drive economic growth. She declared this week that she is ready to make “unpopular decisions” such as boosting bankers’ bonuses to attract jobs and investment.

People are also reading…

Friday's statement was billed as a “fiscal event” rather than a budget because it's not accompanied by an analysis of its costs from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. Opponents say the government is dodging scrutiny.

"Never has a government borrowed so much and explained so little," said Rachel Reeves, economy spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party.

The plan runs counter to the view of many Conservatives that governments shouldn't rack up huge debts that taxpayers will eventually have to pay. And there are worries it could undermine confidence in the U.K. economy, which has already seen the pound sink to near 40-year lows against the U.S. dollar. Sterling fell below $1.12 on Friday before Kwarteng’s statement.

Soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis driven by steeply climbing energy costs are the biggest immediate challenges facing Truss’s government. Inflation stands at 9.9%, near the highest Britain has seen since the 1980s, and is predicted to peak at 11% in October.

The Bank of England said Thursday that the U.K. may already be in recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction. It expects gross domestic product to fall by 0.1% in the third quarter, below its August projection of 0.4% growth. That would be a second quarterly decline after official estimates showed output fell by 0.1% in the previous three-month period.

In the past two weeks, the government has announced that the government will cap gas and electricity bills for households and businesses, amid fears that the poorest won't be able to afford to heat their homes and companies will go bust this winter.

Some economists have warned about the sharp rise in government borrowing.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that borrowing is set to hit 100 billion pounds ($113 billion) a year even after the temporary energy bills support measures come to an end in two years’ time. The research institute said that with such levels of debt, officials’ claims that reducing tax rates would lead to sustained economic growth was “a gamble at best.”

Paul Johnson, director of the institute, also said that the Conservative government’s measures to help millions pay their energy bills won't reverse a steady drop in living standards.

“I am afraid that the energy price shock has made us poorer and we will be worse off,” he said. “The government can spread the pain over time and between people, but in the end it is not going to be able to magic it away.”

Kwarteng also announced new “investment zones” across England where the government will offer tax cuts for businesses and help create jobs. He will also give details on how the government aims to accelerate dozens of major new infrastructure projects, including in transportation and energy.

Truss — who is inspired by Margaret Thatcher's small state, free market economics — has insisted that growing the economy and tax cuts for businesses will benefit everyone in the country.

But critics say Truss's right-wing instincts are the wrong response to the U.K. economic crisis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker

An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. The White House and family members said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that also included the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral. The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen. Also late Sunday, authorities closed a miles-long queue for people to see the queen lying in state. New arrivals were turned away, so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

A man has set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in an apparent protest of the planned state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kyodo News agency says the man sustained extensive burns but was conscious and told police he set himself on fire. A note found with him said he opposed Abe's state funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting. The planned state funeral has become increasingly unpopular. Abe was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history and support for a stronger military.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, talks eminent domain, transgender bills and abortion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News