UK virus variant found in New Hampshire for 1st time

Former House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in at the outdoor session in December. Democrats have pushed for remote sessions, but Republican House leaders have said is not possible because no rules exist to allow it, while blocking attempts to create such rules.

“We continue to research if a reasonable remote solution exists that will not compromise the operation of the 400 member House of Representatives,” Packard said. “A solution that would meet our unique needs has not been identified.”

House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing sent a letter to Packard on Monday asking him to accommodate lawmakers who want to participate remotely, particularly those with significant medical conditions. He had not received a response by Friday.

“We’re going to be forced into a position of having people unnecessarily jeopardize their lives in order to fulfill their responsibilities as lawmakers," Cushing said in an interview. “We don’t think in the time of the COVID pandemic that that should be a choice that anyone should be forced to make.”

Cushing, who is being treated for advanced cancer, said he and other Democrats aren't insisting on a fully remote session, as the Senate has done, but rather a hybrid system.