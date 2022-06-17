Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russians amid war

Russia's war in Ukraine isn’t remotely funny. But Ukrainians are learning to laugh about the awfulness. Not because they want to. But because they have to in order to stay sane. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops are favorite targets of dark Ukrainian wartime humor. But there are red lines. Ukrainian dead aren’t laughed about and the grimmest battles like the brutal siege of Mariupol are far too raw for jokes. Stand-up comics Serhiy Lipko and Anastasia Zukhvala are among those using humor as a weapon and to keep spirits up. But he'll soon have a real weapon in his hands because he's going into battle.