 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukraine, neighbors, to get big new aid, Blinken says in Kyiv

From the This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 7 series

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv, announcing a major new military-aid commitment and underscoring American resolve to keep supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia

  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Underscoring determined U.S. support, Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday and the Biden administration ramped up military aid by more than $2.8 billion to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

The new assistance came as the U.S. sought to boost momentum in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia — and amid fears that public support is waning as the war drags on. President Joe Biden, Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin all participated in meetings aimed at showing U.S. resolve to stand behind Ukraine.

In Kyiv, Blinken said the administration would provide $2.2 billion in long-term military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors “potentially at risk of future Russian aggression.” That’s on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone, announced by Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, earlier in the day.

People are also reading…

“I thought it was particularly meaningful (to visit) at this time as Ukraine is starting this counteroffensive in the south, also in the east,” Blinken told reporters in Kyiv before boarding a train for Poland after meeting Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his top aides.

"It’s early days, but we’re seeing real effectiveness on the ground, and we’re proud of the fact that our support, the support of so many other countries, is helping to enable what the Ukrainians are doing and working to liberate territory seized by Russia in this aggression,” Blinken said.

He told Zelenskyy when they met, “We know this is a pivotal moment, more than six months into Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, as your counteroffensive is now underway and proving effective."

Zelenskyy replied, “We are grateful for the signal, for this enormous support that you’re providing on a day-to-day basis."

The new funding and military weapons are designed to provide enduring training and support for what Gen. Milley called a “very deliberate” counteroffensive that Ukrainian troops have launched.

Meeting virtually, Biden and the leaders of major U.S. allies all emphasized their countries' strong support “for Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression,” according to a White House readout.

“Russia’s weaponization of energy” and what to do about it — a major concern for this winter in Europe — was also discussed, said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Those on the call included the leaders of Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania, NATO, Canada and Japan and representatives from France and the European Union.

Austin and Milley announced the package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine alone at a conference in Ramstein, Germany.

“We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems,” said Milley. He said Russia is suffering significant equipment and troop losses. But, he added, “The war is not over. Russia is a big country. They have very serious ambitions with respect to Ukraine. So sustainment of Ukraine to continue their fight for their survival will be necessary.”

The $2.2 billion in so-called Foreign Military Financing has already been appropriated by Congress, but lawmakers, some of whom have expressed concerns about the massive amounts of money going to Ukraine, must still approve the actual allotments. Just two weeks ago, the administration had announced a $3 billion package of support for Ukraine.

About $1 billion of the total will go to Ukraine and the rest will be divided among Albania, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia, the State Department said.

It will help those countries “deter and defend against emergent threats to their sovereignty and territorial integrity" by enhancing their military integration with NATO and countering “Russian influence and aggression," the department said.

Asked about continued congressional support for the massive aid packages, Austin said the administration will provide its rationale to lawmakers, and “I fully expect that it will continue to receive broad bipartisan support because our leaders recognize how important this is.”

Foreign Military Financing allows recipients to purchase U.S.-made equipment, often depending on their specific needs.

The package for Ukraine includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more to assist the country with its shorter-term needs as it presses its counteroffensive.

“The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield,” Blinken said.

He will visit NATO headquarters in Brussels on Friday to further emphasize coordinated support. And Austin announced the U.S. will convene a meeting of international senior leaders to discuss how their defense industrial bases can best equip Ukraine’s forces into the future.

“The war is at another key moment,” Austin said. "Now we’re seeing the demonstrable success of our common efforts on the battlefield,” he said at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was attended by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukraine’s defense minister as well as officials from allied countries.

Germany and the Netherlands will provide training in de-mining to Ukrainian soldiers as well as de-mining equipment, the countries’ defense ministers said on the sidelines of the meeting with Austin. The training will be carried out in Germany. The two countries previously joined forces to send howitzers.

Thursday's contributions bring total U.S. aid to Ukraine to $15.2 billion since Biden took office.

Fighting between Ukraine and Russia has intensified in recent days, with Ukrainian forces mounting a counteroffensive to retake Russian-held areas.

Ukrainian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region have retaken portions of Russian-held territory as efforts in the south have drained some of Moscow’s resources in the area, according to a report from the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War.

Meanwhile, shelling continued near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, with the warring sides again trading blame amid dire warnings from the U.N. atomic watchdog, which has urged the creation of a safe zone to prevent a catastrophe.

Separately, on Wednesday, the U.S. accused Moscow of interrogating, detaining and forcibly deporting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia. Russian officials rejected the claim as “fantasy."

Before leaving Ukraine, Blinken visited the devastated city of Irpin outside Kyiv where he toured damage caused by Russian forces during their 25-day occupation. He was told there that Ukrainian investigators have 30,000 open cases related to war crimes.

“There has to be accountability for those who committed atrocities” he said.

Before meeting Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken made a short stop at the U.S. Embassy and then the National Specialized Children’s Hospital Ohmatdyt, where he saw boys and girls injured during Russian bombardments, including Maryna, a 6-year-old from the city of Kherson who lost a leg after a rocket struck her house.

In the hospital lobby, Blinken also met Patron, a Jack Russell terrier that has helped Ukraine’s military find more than 200 mines laid by Russian forces. Blinken knelt down, petted the dog and presented him with treats, saying he was “world famous.”

In one ward, Blinken brought a basket of stuffed animals, which the children quickly dangled in front of Patron to get his attention.

Blinken told parents that “the spirit of your children sends a very strong message around the world.”

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee reported from Rzeszow, Poland. Lolita C. Baldor contributed from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over books

Five Hong Kong speech therapists have been convicted of sedition law after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities. The five could face up to two years imprisonment. They had pleaded not guilty. They were arrested in July 2021, after publishing books with stories that revolved around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village. The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, and police said that the stories paralleled the incidents linked to political unrest in Hong Kong. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since pro-democracy protests in 2019, arresting dozens of activists while others have fled abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaked Oath Keepers database: Hundreds of police, politicians and military are members

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News