 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ukraine: On unity day, flags convey endurance, defiance

  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian flags celebrated survival, endurance and above all, defiance.

A pair of human chains grasped a blue and yellow banner along the edge of a stadium field in Kyiv, one on either side. Others clutched tiny flags individually on Wednesday, which Ukraine's president declared a day of national unity.

One made it onto an Olympic podium in China.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for displays of Ukrainian unity on a day that British and American intelligence officials had predicted might bring a Russian invasion as more than 130,000 Russian troops were massed on Ukraine's borders.

Russia has denied any plans to attack Ukraine. Zelenskyy himself tempered his call for unity with skepticism that Feb. 16 marked anything other than yet another day Ukraine faced threats from its aggressive neighbor.

“Last night, I and many people were waiting for the war, but the war didn’t start, said Mikhail Risenberg, a student who took part in the ceremony in the eastern city of Kharkiv to show his readiness to resist possible Russian attack.

People are also reading…

In Kharkiv, a city located 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Russian border, people dressed in traditional folk costumes and sang the national anthem during a solemn flag-raising ceremony.

In the city of Sievierodonetsk, which was seized by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 and taken back by the Ukrainian military two months later, hundreds wore blue and yellow ribbons. The city is now a provincial center of the Luhansk region, a hub for international organizations that monitor the volatile front lines with the separatists.

Few Ukrainians held any illusions that the threat was gone.

“Russia will not leave us in peace, that’s why we have to be always ready for it,” Yuri Maistrenko, a scientist in Kyiv, said. “It did not start today, but it could tomorrow or after a month.”

And so Ukrainian officials kept on preparing for a potential attack.

In Kyiv, city authorities gave a tour of an underground shelter beneath the main train station with a capacity for 2,000 civilians short-term and a fortified Soviet-era section for workers to keep the transit system operating during a crisis.

Most of the capital's 5,000 bomb shelters have other uses, including serving as subterranean parking garages, bars, and even a strip club.

Zelenskyy helicoptered in to observe military drills near the border with Belarus and to thank the participating soldiers. He said they gave confidence for “both today and tomorrow.” Across the border, Russia and Belarus were holding their own joint military drills.

“We are not afraid of any people, any enemy. We are not afraid of any dates because we will defend ourselves both on 16 February and on 17 and in March, in April and in September and in December and no matter what day and month," the Ukrainian leader said.

At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, there was unexpected unity — and one main difference — between Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko who won the silver medal in men's freestyle skiing and Russian competitor Ilia Burov won bronze. China placed first.

Burov and Abramenko embraced at the award ceremony, but only Abramenko held his country's flag wide. Doping scandals have deprived Russian athletes of the privilege of displaying any national insignia on the podium.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Wars in Europe rarely start on a Wednesday': Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News