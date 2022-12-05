KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches.
Ukraine's air force says it shot down more than 60 missiles among 70 fired by Russian forces in latest launches
- AP
