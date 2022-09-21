UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine's president vows to reclaim 'our entire territory' but says country needs weapons and time.
President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.
Worrying about how many people believe false ideas misses the real danger — that people are influenced by them whether they believe them or not.
The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.
This year, 36 states will elect — or reelect — their governors. But who are these powerful politicians, and what were they doing before they took their states' reigns?
Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi says the United States deplores recent attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenia, and has called for a negotiated solution to the countries’ conflict. Pelsoi is visiting Armenia with a congressional delegation just a few days days after two days of shelling by both sides that killed more than 200 troops. It was the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but was long under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.
An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released. The White House and family members said Monday his release came in an exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor, was abducted in January 2020 and is believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Negotiations for his release centered on a deal that also included the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban.
A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.
U.S. President Joe Biden paid his respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the queen’s state funeral. The funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. People across Britain paused for a minute of silence at 8 p.m. to honor the queen. Also late Sunday, authorities closed a miles-long queue for people to see the queen lying in state. New arrivals were turned away, so that everyone in the line can file past the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.
House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.