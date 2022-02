GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.

UNHCR head Filippo Grandi gave the latest update in a tweet.

Shabia Mantoo, a spokesperson for the Geneva-based agency, said she would soon provide details about the numbers by country.

