AP

UN expert: Myanmar's pledge for clean polls 'preposterous'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Military-ruled Myanmar's promise of free and fair elections next year is “preposterous,” a U.N. expert said Thursday as he warned the international community not to fall for the army regime's propaganda to legitimize its rule.

Tom Andrews, the U.N. special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, said the military has been working hard to “create an impression of legitimacy" after ousting the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February 2021 takeover.

“Any suggestion that there could be any possibility of a free and fair election in Myanmar in 2023 is frankly preposterous. You can’t have a free and fair election if you locked up your opponents. You can’t have a free and fair election if you put your opponents on death row. This is outrage,” he told a news conference during a visit to Malaysia.

“Their propaganda machine works around the clock and they’ll take any shred of evidence that they could find to make it appear as if the international community recognizes them as legitimate. That is something that we are very cautious and very careful of and not fall into that propaganda trap," Andrews added.

The army seized power citing widespread fraud in the 2020 general election. It appointed new members to the Union Election Commission, which said that new multiparty polls next year would be free and fair.

Andrews said ASEAN must ratchet up pressure on the Myanmar army to halt its violence and release all political prisoners. He said ASEAN's five-point consensus plan should be stepped up to include clear actions and time frames.

“The five-point consensus is meaningless if it is just sitting on a piece of paper,” he said. “Its only chance of making a difference is to put it into meaningful action with a strategy, with an action plan, with a time frame."

Andrews praised Malaysia for engaging Myanmar's opposition National Unity Government, set up by elected lawmakers who were denied their seats in Parliament by the army coup. He urged other countries to do the same, calling the NUG a “legitimate entity" fighting a brutal military.

He said the NUG could also offer resources in delivering humanitarian aid to Myanmar so the junta can't use the aid as a “weapon of war."

The military has faced widespread opposition to its rule. After soldiers and police used deadly force to crush peaceful demonstrations, a low-level armed insurrection has emerged in both the cities and countryside.

According to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 2,007 protesters and bystanders have been killed in the junta’s crackdown, though the government puts the death toll at about a third of that.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were "bogus" and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce "all the pain but it will be a big help." If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states' highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, "I'm good." Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains "an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges."

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump's election lies and had run under the banner "MAGA Mo." But it wasn't enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race's final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state's May 24 primary.

At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party's 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

The European Union's executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could "change the equation of this war." In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow "has nothing against" Ukraine joining the EU, because it "isn't a military organization, a political organization like NATO." Johnson's trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine's fight.

The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump's last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden's election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

