 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UN expert offers plan for improving human rights in Cambodia

  • Updated
  • 0

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The United Nations expert on human rights in Cambodia proposed on Friday a 10-point plan to improve rights in the Southeast Asian nation, describing it as ä country with a bright future but some severe challenges.

U.N. Special Rapporteur Vitit Muntarbhorn spoke in the capital, Phnom Penh, at the end of an 11-day visit, his first in his official capacity. He said he met with government officials and members of civil society, U.N. agencies and concerned communities.

Vitit said Cambodia, which in the 1990s began recovering from many years of war and brutal misrule by the communist Khmer Rouge, had achieved substantial progress in human rights, including ratification of most major rights treaties.

“Yet Cambodia is faced with a pervasive paradox,” he said in a statement. “Since 2017, when the main opposition party was disbanded unjustly by judicial order, the country has effectively been under single-party rule, with all seats of the National Assembly in the hands of that monopoly.”

People are also reading…

Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “utterly dismayed” at Vitit's recommendations.

“Despite very limited recognition of the progress and achievements Cambodia has realized, his statement remains largely biased, prejudiced, and unfounded on a number of issues,” it said in a statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been in power for 37 years, combining guile and strong-arm tactics to dominate his country’s politics. In late 2017, his administration cracked down on critics and political opponents in what was widely seen as clearing the way for his Cambodian People’s Party to stay in power in 2018 elections. Independent media outlets were closed or cowed into submission and the Cambodian National Rescue Party, the sole credible opposition group, was dissolved by the courts for allegedly engaging in treasonous activity.

Vitit told reporters he met with striking workers at a casino in Phnom Penh, local government officials in Sihanoukville — a southern city notorious for human trafficking and related cybercrime — and people displaced from their homes by land grabs. He also met with opposition party members and non-partisan critics of the government who have faced legal harassment.

According to a U.N. statement, Vitit’s recommendations include "opening up civic and political space, by suspending and reforming draconian laws, ensuring election-related personnel are separated from political parties and ending prosecution of political opposition and human rights defenders."

Other measures include “releasing all those currently in prison and dropping charges against those who are seen as adversaries by the authorities and improving the quality of law enforcers by proper selection and incentivization and distance from political authority.”

Vitit spoke about people from various Asian countries who have been lured into taking jobs in Cambodia and then entrapped in virtual slavery, often forced to participate in scams targeting people over the internet.

The scam networks, which often have links to transnational organized crime, are set up in countries with weak law enforcement, luring educated young workers with promises of high earnings. The workers are then subject to isolation and the threat of violence unless they succeed in cheating victims reached by phone into transferring payments into overseas bank accounts.

Vitit said the human trafficking victims existed in a “living hell," subject to torture and risking death if they tried to escape from detention in their closely guarded workplaces.

“Cambodia needs to activate counter-measures more strongly, while welcoming international cooperation and support," he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

Italy's Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video

The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female premier has come under fire from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has neo-fascist roots, on Sunday evening reposted a video from an Italian news site taken by a witness from a window. The woman in the video, identified as Ukrainian, can be heard yelling in distress. A 27-year-old asylum-seeker from Guinea has been arrested in the attack.  Meloni's main opponent in Italy's Sept. 25 parliamentary vote, Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta, said reposting the video went beyond “the bounds of dignity and decency.”

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

Student loan help for millions coming from Biden after delay

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war

A Ukrainian general says Russia’s invasion has already killed some 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and their children must be taken care of. Meanwhile, the fighting on Monday showed no signs that the nearly six-month war is abating. The southern city of Nikopol was hit by shelling again — part of a relentless Russian barrage since July 12.  Russia, for its part, blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist. Ukraine has denied any involvement in the car bombing. Russia has asked the U.N. Security Council to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Both sides blame each other for shelling near the plant.

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Crist to challenge DeSantis

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Florida, putting him in position to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall in a campaign that the Republican incumbent is eyeing as the first step toward a potential White House run. In selecting Crist, Florida Democrats sided with a candidate backed by many in the party’s establishment who viewed him as the safest choice. The 66-year-old Crist defeated Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, who staked out a more progressive campaign. New York City Democrats picked Jerry Nadler over Carolyn Maloney in a congressional primary that featured two powerful House committee chairs competing for the same seat.

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says that he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan

Police file terrorism charges against Pakistan's Imran Khan

Pakistani police have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, escalating political tensions in the country as the ex-premier holds mass rallies seeking to return to office. The terrorism charges come over a speech Khan gave in Islamabad over the weekend in which he vowed to sue police officers and a female judge and alleged that a close aide had been tortured after his arrest. Khan himself was still free on Monday. His party said a court in Islamabad has issued a so-called “protective bail” for Khan for the next three days, preventing police from arresting him over the charges. Meanwhile, supporters rallied outside his home as the charges escalated political tensions in this nuclear-armed nation.

Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has won the GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate seats. Mullin’s victory Tuesday over former Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon makes Mullin a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. There will be four years left on Inhofe's term when he steps down early next year. Mullin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, and Shannon were both Trump loyalists, but Mullin earned the coveted endorsement of the former president after he finished atop a 13-candidate Republican field in June’s primary. In the Democratic primary for Oklahoma's other U.S. Senate seat, cybersecurity expert Madison Horn defeated Oklahoma City attorney Jason Bollinger.

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the right to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two longtime House Democratic colleagues, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, competing for the same seat. Oklahoma Republicans will choose between two Trump loyalists competing in a runoff to be their party’s nominee to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. He has more than four years left on his term.

Watch Now: Related Video

California lawmakers look to restrict, eventually ban sale of gasoline-powered cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News