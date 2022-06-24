Uncertainty looms over possible Nebraska abortion session

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could be headed to a special session to try to ban abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states that power, but it's unclear whether one will actually happen or what type of restrictions might win enough support to pass.
Gov. Pete Ricketts was noncommittal Tuesday when asked if he planned to call a special session, saying repeatedly that he would work with Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers to try to find a way to ban abortions.
Ricketts, a conservative Republican who vehemently opposes abortion, praised the ruling as “a victory for the people” and has said he would support a special session to outlaw the procedure in Nebraska.
“We should always be looking to protect innocent life,” he said.
But it's unclear whether abortion opponents have enough support in the one-house Legislature to pass new restrictions. A proposal that would have automatically banned abortions if the Supreme Court ever allowed it fell two votes short earlier this year of the support it needed to overcome a filibuster.
Hilgers, a Republican abortion opponent, said in a statement Tuesday that he anticipates a special session later this summer.
