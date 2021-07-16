Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on, even though the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he's seeking reelection in 2022.

Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand heading into July, according to his latest campaign finance filing submitted Thursday.

Johnson has repeatedly said he feels no pressure to announce his intentions on seeking a third term any time soon. But his fundraising shows that should he decide to get in, he will be starting from a strong position.