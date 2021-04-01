Underly calls superintendent opponent Kerr transphobic

“I want to play against other biological women and girls," Kerr said. "I don’t think it’s fair to have competition that does otherwise.”

Underly, 43, accused Kerr of being transphobic.

“I guess I’m just taken a little aback by that," Underly said of Kerr's comments. “Trans kids are kids, plain and simple. They deserve to feel safe and welcome at school."

Underly said she opposes the bill that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls team.

Kerr stood by her position.

“I know that many parents are concerned about this kind of thinking,” Kerr said. “They want their girls participating against other girls, it has nothing to do with transphobia. This was not even an issue years ago.”

In almost every state where lawmakers are pushing to bar transgender girls from participating on girls teams, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.