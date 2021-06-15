Unemployed workers risk benefits if they skip job referrals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Unemployed Idaho residents could get kicked out of a state benefits program if they don't follow new job-seeking requirements that went into effect this month.

People receiving unemployment benefits now have two business days to apply for a job opening after receiving a referral from the Idaho Department of Labor, the Idaho Statesman reported. If they don't, they could lose their unemployment benefits.

“Once a job is referred, the claimant must apply for the job or act on that referral,” Idaho Department of Labor director Jani Revier said. “In the past, when referrals were made, there were no consequences if they didn't follow up.”

State workforce consultants will check with the potential employer to verify that the person applied for the referred job. Previously, the labor department didn't track whether people followed up on referrals.

Idaho has had a tight labor market in recent years. The unemployment rate was consistently either at or below 3% from September 2018 until after the coronavirus emerged in Idaho in March 2020. Revier said economists consider a region to have full employment when the jobless rate is at 4% or lower.