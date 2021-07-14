UNESCO: Italy's ban on cruise ships in Venice is 'good news'

Perhaps surprisingly, among those praising the Italian government’s move was a cruise industry trade association.

“As an industry, we are very positive. We welcome the decision by the government,” Francesco Galietti, Italy director for the Cruise Lines International Association, said.

Galietti said the trade group had been advocating for an alternative to the Giudecca Canal for some 10 years and therefore was happy the government has promised to find a permanent alternative docking area for the big cruise ships.

“We never wanted to stick to the Giudecca,” he said, discounting activists' claims of cruise line company resistance.

“The negative damage this (publicity) causes to the industry is way bigger than the experience” of individual passengers savoring the thrill of sailing into the canal, Galietti said.

As for any logistical problems the ban might pose for imminent cruise itineraries, that wasn't immediately clear.

Galietti said that with tourism struggling to regain steam after the coronavirus pandemic restricted travel, many companies didn't put Venice on their itineraries.