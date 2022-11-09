 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Unfazed by scandals, Malaysia’s old party seeks win in polls

  • Updated
  • 0

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The playbook is the same for Malaysia's grand old party.

Eyeing a strong comeback in a crowded election race on Nov. 19, the United Malays National Organization touted “stability and prosperity” in a manifesto laden with populist measures from tax cuts and cash aids to some reforms.

Once an omnipotent force credited with developing and modernizing Malaysia, anger over government corruption led to its unimaginable defeat in 2018 polls. It bounced back in 2020 as part of a new government, but ties with its allies soured and UMNO is seeking to regain its mandate.

In its favor is a fractured opposition and an electorate fed up with political turmoil, rising inflation and a slowing economy. On the flip side, UMNO faces a trust deficit after its top leaders were charged with corruption. It has failed to shed its patronage and rent-seeking culture, and internal bickering presents a challenge. There is also a potential public backlash for calling an early election despite risks of floods from monsoon rains.

People are also reading…

The reform drive within the party has taken a backseat after it reclaimed the government just 22 months following its electoral defeat, said Amir Fareed Rahim, director of strategy at public affairs and political risk consultancy KRA Group.

“The (UMNO) faces at the top are more or less still the same, which means there are still negative perception issues and trust deficit with the public," he said.

UMNO Ieads the Barisan Nasional, or the National Front coalition, that has ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain until 2018. It was the country’s de facto ruler, with UMNO president holding the post of prime minister.

The watershed 2018 polls sparked hopes of reforms as once-powerful UMNO leaders were jailed or hauled to court for graft. Former Prime Minister Najib Razak became the first Malaysian leader imprisoned, over a case linked to the massive looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state investment fund that led to his party's ouster. Najib's wife is also battling a 10-year sentence on separate graft charges.

But just as astounding as its defeat was UMNO’s swift return to power in early 2020 after defections led the reformist ruling alliance to crumble.

UMNO’s frenemy pact with two Malay parties that all vie for support of ethnic Malay voters saw continuous turmoil. In all, Malaysia had three prime ministers since 2018. In the end, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob caved in to pressure from UMNO and dissolved Parliament last month for snap polls.

Ismail, a lower-ranked official, was the first prime minister who wasn't an UMNO leader, creating factions within the party. This was because UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is battling dozens of corruption charges and the party No. 2 wasn’t a federal lawmaker.

Opposition leaders have warned voters that Zahid, who led the push for early polls, is counting on his coalition's win to get off the hook in his graft trial and take over as prime minister. Zahid has portrayed himself and Najib, who faces several more trials over the 1MDB saga, as victims of political persecution.

Although UMNO says Ismail will remain prime minister if it wins, Zahid has consolidated his power by dropping eight party strongmen aligned to Ismail from the polls. Even if Ismail stays on, critics say he will be a lame duck premier.

“The ambiguity over the premiership despite clarifications from UMNO leaders is definitely an ammunition that is being used rather effectively by the opposition and may adversely impact BN’s electoral fortunes,” said Amir of KRA Group.

Zahid, 69, has dismissed the allegations as rivals' desperate ploy. On Monday night, he unveiled his coalition’s manifesto as “pro-people, pro-reform, pro-development and prioritizing inclusion.”

Zahid promised absolute poverty will become a thing of the past because his government will give cash to poor households to ensure they have a basic monthly income of 2,208 ringgit ($466). The manifesto offers some political reform for more accountability, an overhaul of the education system and incentives to embrace diversity at school and workplace.

Malays form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, and get privileges in jobs, contracts and education under a decades-old affirmative action program that has long alienated large Chinese and Indian minorities. Critics say the system has been abused by UMNO elites to enrich themselves, with large contracts often given directly to cronies.

“If UMNO still wins in 2022, it portrays the pervasiveness of UMNO’s patronage network,” said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid, a political analyst with the Science University of Malaysia. “What UMNO needs is a new generation of leaders whose conscience is not tied to the interests of UMNO’s self-perpetuating warlords."

Some recent surveys have shown that UMNO hasn't gained ground with Malays in several recent by-elections, and won in large part due to a low turnout of opposition voters.

While the opposition is a divided, UMNO also faces a split in its traditional Malay support base and some 6 million young new voters remain a wildcard.

Firebrand opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, also a Malay, is the main challenger. He was serving time on a sodomy charge he said was politically motivated when his Alliance of Hope won the 2018 polls, led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir became the world's oldest leader at 92 after the victory, and Anwar was pardoned by the nation's king shortly after. He was due to succeed Mahathir before their government collapsed. Anwar's bloc is promising a reset in government policies to focus on merits and needs, rather than race, and good governance to plug billions of dollars it said was lost to corruption.

In addition, UMNO is also challenged by a Malay-based coalition headed by its previous allies in the government. Mahathir, 97, is running with his own motley Malay alliance to oust a corruption-tainted UMNO.

Political analyst Ahmad Fauzi and some others predicted a hung parliament that could see new alliances formed after the election.

“It is competitive and difficult to predict given the large fence-sitters. But it is UMNO’s to lose given it had all the upper hand in terms of timing to call the elections," said Amir, the KRA analyst.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

As Election Night bleeds into the next morning, control of Congress remains unclear. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. While there were some races the AP could call as soon as polls close, other winners are taking a lot longer to identify. AP's VoteCast surveys indicate high inflation and worries about the future of American democracy were significant factors in voters’ decisions.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans need to hold the Senate and pick up four seats to take the Minnesota House. Millions of dollars have been pouring into roughly two dozen competitive seats.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News