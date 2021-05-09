 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union leaders decry Indiana's high rate of worker deaths
0 comments
AP

Union leaders decry Indiana's high rate of worker deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana labor union leaders are calling for improved workplace safety enforcement with the state’s rate of deaths while working about one-third higher than the national average.

Federal data shows Indiana had 146 worker deaths during 2019, the most recent year available. A report from the AFL-CIO says that represents 4.7 deaths per 100,000 workers compared to the national rate of 3.5 deaths per 100,000.

Indiana AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies says the state’s workers deserve better protection from workplace dangers. The union says the 38 inspectors with Indiana’s worker safety agency would need more than 200 years to inspect each workplace once.

The state Department of Labor says Indiana worker deaths fell by 27, or 15%, from a year earlier and that fatalities resulting from vehicle crashes or in agriculture aren’t covered by workplace safety regulations.

Indiana had 115 worker deaths in 2015, which rose over three years to 173 during 2018 before the 2019 decline, according to annual federal reports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Musketeers defeated by Fargo Force highlights

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News