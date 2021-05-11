Union pans $280 million plan to stop nursing home strikes

According to the union, about 4,000 workers at 39 nursing homes are still making preparations for a strike. The first group of 3,400 staffers is scheduled to walk out at 6 a.m. on Friday at 33 facilities. Strike notices have also been sent to six additional homes, where about 600 workers could walk out on May 28 at 6 a.m.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, acting Department of Public Health Commissioner, said her agency is currently reviewing strike plans submitted by the affected homes to make sure there will be adequate staff on hand to care for the residents. She said DPH has been reaching out the staffing agencies being hired by the homes to make sure they have enough employees to cover the needs.

“It’s been challenging in some cases for these facilities to find replacement staff. And we won't approve those plans until they give us the documentation," said Gifford, adding that she is confident, however, there will be enough replacement staff if a strike happens.

Gifford said DPH, as well as members of the Connecticut National Guard, will be monitoring the situation in nursing home if the workers walk out.

