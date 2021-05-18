Unions want priority rehiring of workers as Nevada reopens

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Laid-off casino and hotel workers picketed at the Nevada statehouse on Tuesday to demand state lawmakers pass a bill to require their former employers bring them back at pre-pandemic wages rather than hire new workers.

Thousands of workers in the tourism and hospitality industry were laid off in the early months of the pandemic, when Nevada's unemployment rate rose to a record 29.5% in April. Now, as tourists return and the Las Vegas economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, hospitality and tourism industry workers are back in demand.

Culinary Union Local 226 and other unions that have negotiated wages and benefits for their workers want resorts and casinos to re-hire their members who had worked for at least six months before being laid off under the terms of their old contracts, rather than bring in new workers who can be paid less.

Matthew Seevers, who worked as a bartender at Stations Casino for 15 years before being laid off last spring, said workers who dedicated years to their workplaces deserve to be hired back when businesses need more workers because the circumstances of the pandemic were not their fault.