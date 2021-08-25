Universities, lawmakers encouraging vaccinations amid surge

All of the state’s institutions of higher learning require masks to be worn indoors. They also require that students and employees who have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has tested positive to be tested and self-isolate.

As the delta variant surges in the state, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated on Aug. 29 at one of at least 20 community clinics statewide. The program is supported by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the State Department of Health.

“This pandemic is affecting everyone - from the elderly to the youth. The Caucus is working to increase access to the vaccine, which all state health experts agree is the most important thing we can get to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us,” said Democratic Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus. “So, we are saying don’t wait and don’t hesitate."

