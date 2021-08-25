Universities, lawmakers encouraging vaccinations amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As students and faculty are returning to Mississippi's colleges and universities, schools have been continuing to push vaccinations through incentive programs and on-campus vaccine drives.
And the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is hosting vaccination clinics across the state this weekend in an effort called “Date to Vaccinate."
None of Mississippi’s public colleges and universities currently require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations. However, they all are encouraging staff and students to get the shot.
Some, like Mississippi University for Women, The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi Valley State University have offered incentives such as housing and meal plan vouchers and gift cards.
Alcorn State University offered shots during move-in days for anyone in the university community age 18 and up.
Mississippi Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr. said 100% of the University of Mississippi's football team are vaccinated. A little over 50% of students and 75% of faculty at Mississippi Valley State University are vaccinated, he added.
In the state of Mississippi, 1.13 million people are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Around 24% of individuals ages 18 to 24 are fully vaccinated.
All of the state’s institutions of higher learning require masks to be worn indoors. They also require that students and employees who have symptoms or have had contact with someone who has tested positive to be tested and self-isolate.
As the delta variant surges in the state, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated on Aug. 29 at one of at least 20 community clinics statewide. The program is supported by a grant from Pearl River Valley Opportunity and the State Department of Health.
“This pandemic is affecting everyone - from the elderly to the youth. The Caucus is working to increase access to the vaccine, which all state health experts agree is the most important thing we can get to protect ourselves, our family, and those around us,” said Democratic Sen. Angela Turner-Ford, Chair of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus. “So, we are saying don’t wait and don’t hesitate."
