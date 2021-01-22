University bans ex-teacher from outreach after Trump speech

Chapman University President Daniele Struppa said in a statement that Eastman retired on Jan. 14 after reaching an agreement with the university. His retirement came after students and faculty demanded his ousting at the California campus.

The University of Colorado Boulder statement was made public this week, along with a copy of Eastman’s employment contract and salary, after the Daily Camera filed an open records request.

According to Eastman’s offer letter, he agreed to comply with rules, resolutions, regulations and policies adopted by the system and campus, and is required to affirm in writing that he would support the constitutions of the United States and of Colorado.

Eastman began his full-time appointment in August 2020 and is set to end on May 7, the letter said. It also specifies that Eastman is an at-will employee and is subject to termination at any time.

Eastman told the Daily Camera that the University of Colorado Boulder violated his constitutional rights and he would be "exploring all options.”

