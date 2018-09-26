CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming is looking into whether a campaign ad for an Arizona congressional candidate violated the school's filming policy.
The ad for Democrat David Brill was filmed in Wyoming and features six siblings of his opponent, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, urging people to vote him out of office. Former university football player Tim Gosar is shown speaking at the school's stadium.
The university requires filmmakers to submit applications and prohibits the use of school buildings and landmarks from being used in a way that suggests an endorsement without approval.
Filmmaker Randy Murray said Wednesday he didn't know about the policy and apologized for causing controversy. He said workers were accommodating to him as he filmed and he didn't see any signs warning against filming.