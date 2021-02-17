University of Wyoming trustees vote to eliminate 11 programs

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will eliminate 11 academic programs as part of an initial effort to save money amid a state budget crunch, university trustees decided Wednesday.

Programs to be cut include bachelor's degrees in business administration; journalism; and secondary French, German and Spanish education.

Certain programs involving zoology, veterinary science and agriculture will be eliminated. Minors in business and master's programs in psychology, chemistry teaching and history teaching also will be cut, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

A master's program in creative writing and bachelor's and master's programs in American studies will remain for now despite being considered for elimination.

The cuts will save $2.5 million out of $42 million in reductions sought over the next two years.