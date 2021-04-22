Unmute, please: Echoes, glitches resound in virtual summit

When Putin finished, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the master of ceremonies, asked for the tape of Macron to be replayed. The translation was still late, but at least it showed up.

Australia's prime minister had a glitch that Zoom users know all too well in the “you're on mute” era. He started talking, but no one could hear him at first.

During several leaders' talks, phone-dialing beeps intruded. There were several times when stray voices talked over leaders, and the feed from Colombia was fuzzy.

When Biden came back for his second talk, this time emphasizing money and technology, technology didn’t cooperate. That start-of-the-show echo was back, was back.

Not all the funny moments were technical glitches.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, wanted everyone to know fighting climate change isn’t about “bunny hugging.” So serious was he about making the point, he used the phrase twice, essentially saying “hare, hare” to the echo theme.

