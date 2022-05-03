Unprecedented leak preps nation for end of Roe; key 2022 primaries today; Met Gala's wild fashion

Today is Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The severe storm threat shifts east as the Southwest continues their battle against multiple fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman says the court has no comment. The Associated Press couldn't immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.
Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.
When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?
An Oklahoma judge has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall’s ruling Monday brought new hope for some measure of justice over the deadly, racist rampage that destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district. Wall decided against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit from the city, the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and other local and state entities. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons filed the lawsuit in 2020 under the state’s public nuisance law. It seeks unspecified punitive damages and that other steps be taken.
A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community is expected to keep growing, but authorities were encouraged by a forecast for Tuesday of improving humidity and shifting winds. The blaze near Las Vegas, New Mexico, has charred 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) and prompted some Las Vegas residents to leave, though no evacuations were ordered within the city. The blaze is expected to keep growing, putting it on track to possibly be one of the largest in the state’s recorded history. Its growth on Sunday led to evacuations in Mora and other small communities. Crews got a break Monday as winds diminished and helicopters were able to make water drops.
Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they now believe may have helped him to escape. Thirty-eight-year-old inmate Casey Cole White was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled. The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.
A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them. The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. They were considering the contract case against all four women.
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
MET GALA FASHION
The Met Gala has returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval with a celebration of American design and a theme of gil…
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2003, Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby. See more sports moments from this date …
