Unprecedented leak preps nation for end of Roe; key 2022 primaries today; Met Gala's wild fashion

Today is Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The severe storm threat shifts east as the Southwest continues their battle against multiple fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe
National Politics
AP

Report: Draft opinion suggests high court could overturn Roe

  • By MARK SHERMAN and ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. That's according to a Politico report released Monday. A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in the drafting process. A Supreme Court spokeswoman says the court has no comment. The Associated Press couldn't immediately confirm the authenticity of the draft, which if verified marks a shocking revelation of the high court’s secretive deliberation process.

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years
National Politics
AP

Court that rarely leaks does so now in biggest case in years

  • By JESSICA GRESKO - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. Year after year, in major case after major case, there’s little beyond what the justices say during oral arguments that suggests how they will rule. That's what makes the leak of an apparent draft of an opinion in a major abortion case a shock to court watchers. The draft published by Politico says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide. There have been leaks before, but not of such magnitude. Only a handful of people have access to decisions before they’re published.

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Election 2022: Voters to decide Ohio's heated Senate primary

  • By JILL COLVIN and JULIE CARR SMYTH - Associated Press
  • Updated
Ohio Republicans will vote Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the nation. Author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the GOP front-runner in the race to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman after receiving former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic congressman Tim Ryan in what is expected to be a brutal November for Democrats. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine appears well positioned to secure his party’s nomination for another term. In Indiana, more than a dozen state House members are trying to fend off Republican challenges from the right.

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
National Politics
AP

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

  • By BEN FOX, AAMER MADHANI, JAY REEVES and DAN HUFF - Associated Press
  • Updated
When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed
National
AP

Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed

  • By KEN MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
An Oklahoma judge has ruled that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall’s ruling Monday brought new hope for some measure of justice over the deadly, racist rampage that destroyed what had been the nation’s most prosperous Black business district. Wall decided against a motion to dismiss the lawsuit from the city, the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce and other local and state entities. Civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons filed the lawsuit in 2020 under the state’s public nuisance law. It seeks unspecified punitive damages and that other steps be taken.

Wildfire in northeastern New Mexico expected to keep growing
National
AP

Wildfire in northeastern New Mexico expected to keep growing

  • By CEDAR ATTANASIO and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
A wildfire near a small northeastern New Mexico community is expected to keep growing, but authorities were encouraged by a forecast for Tuesday of improving humidity and shifting winds. The blaze near Las Vegas, New Mexico, has charred 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) and prompted some Las Vegas residents to leave, though no evacuations were ordered within the city. The blaze is expected to keep growing, putting it on track to possibly be one of the largest in the state’s recorded history. Its growth on Sunday led to evacuations in Mora and other small communities. Crews got a break Monday as winds diminished and helicopters were able to make water drops.

Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
National
AP

Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

  • AP
  • Updated
Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they now believe may have helped him to escape. Thirty-eight-year-old inmate Casey Cole White was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled. The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. 

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
National
AP

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
A jury has handed a sweeping victory to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them. The Los Angeles jury found on Monday that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any of them interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.” Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out that part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations. They were considering the contract case against all four women.

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively
Lifestyles
AP

Met Gala: Kardashian as Monroe, a gilded Blake Lively

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses. It's a gold-beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago. Kardashian had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, designed by Jean Louis and purchased in 2016 by the Ripley’s Believe or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida, for a whopping $4.81 million. She later changed into a replica. There was plenty of shimmery gold for the gala's gilded glamour theme. But many in the star-studded crowd went for classic looks in black and white.   

NBA Playoff roundup: Suns and Heat win series openers
Basketball
AP

NBA Playoff roundup: Suns and Heat win series openers

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Phoenix Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

MET GALA FASHION

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Afghanistan Daily Life

Children gather on the remains of a home on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, May 2, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

In 2003, Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby. See more sports moments from this date …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

