Unsafe lane change led to crash that hurt Pima County honcho

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The driver of a car made an unsafe lane change that led to a crash that seriously injured longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry last month, according to authorities.

Tucson police reports show a 75-year-old driver merged from the right to left lane before striking another vehicle and causing it to careen into a downtown intersection and knock Huckelberry off his bike on Oct. 23.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Thursday that police reviewed surveillance footage taken from a nearby business to confirm the incident.

The driver of the car was cited for causing an accident resulting in serious physical injury or death and making an unsafe lane change. She has a Nov. 16 hearing in Tucson City Court.

Huckelberry’s family said he suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs.

Police said Huckelberry was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and traveling in the bike lane.

The 71-year-old Huckelberry has been the county administrator for 28 years.

In that role, he manages a $2.1 billion budget that includes federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as local taxpayer money and a staff of more than 7,300 employees, according to the Star.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

