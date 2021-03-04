Unsuccessful Impeachment petitioners face thousands in fees

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s legal team has submitted a bill seeking nearly $18,000 in reimbursement from people who unsuccessfully pushed for his impeachment over his actions to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to expenses submitted to lawmakers.

Beshear’s lawyers spent nearly 160 hours in successfully defending the Democratic governor against the impeachment petition filed by a handful of Kentuckians.

Last month, the House Impeachment Committee recommended that the governor and the attorney general not face removal from office. Both Beshear and Cameron were then directed by the panel to submit “a bill of costs” to the committee by March 3.

The office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron has decided it will not bill those who filed the petition against him, but recommends that the committee charge them for the cost of the investigation, said Victor B. Maddox, Assistant Deputy Attorney General in a letter to the legislative panel on Wednesday.

In Kentucky, unsuccessful petitioners are required to pay back the legal fees incurred by the officer the petition was filed against. They must also pay back panel members and their legal counsel for their time.