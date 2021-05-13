Unusual Idaho legislative session ends in uncharted ground

Little also signed legislation making ballot initiatives much more difficult, requiring signatures of 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts in 18 months. The previous law required 6% of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts in 18 months. The new law immediately drew a court challenge that will play out over the coming months.

Little has signed into law legislation that would outlaw nearly all abortions in the conservative state by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Little signed the bill that contains a “trigger provision,” meaning it won’t go into effect unless a federal appeals court somewhere in the country upholds similar legislation from another state.

Notable legislation that failed included a bill to ban mask mandates. Little never issued a statewide mask mandate due to the pandemic, but some counties and cities did.

Lawmakers on a House panel voted to kill the popular Powerball game that offers huge jackpots amid fears of foreign participation. But negotiations to add Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022 to Powerball broke down, meaning Idaho doesn’t need a change in its law this year to keep participating.

The House and Senate passed legislation allowing voters in November 2022 to decide if the part-time Legislature will be able to call special sessions. If voters approve, the Legislature could call itself back into session if 60% of lawmakers in each the House and Senate agree. Backers say the Legislature isn’t an equal branch of government without that power. Opponents fear it could lead to a full-time Legislature.

