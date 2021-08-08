 Skip to main content
Upkeep issues plague southwest Georgia Black cemetery
AP

Upkeep issues plague southwest Georgia Black cemetery

PELHAM, Ga. (AP) — Residents of a southwest Georgia city say the local government isn't doing enough to maintain a historically Black cemetery, but city leaders say they're legally limited in upkeep because the city doesn't own the property.

Resident William Jeffalmond Jr. told WALB-TV that some graves in Pelham's Liberia Cemetery are caving in, full of water and overgrown.

“The ones I had to uncover, clearly over 100 graves I had to weed just so it could be identified,” Jeffalmond said.

Jeffalmond said he used to work at the cemetery as a public works supervisor for Pelham.

City Manager Craig Bennett said the cemetery was developed by Black churches and maintained by them for many years. In 2011, the city agreed to maintain the grounds, mowing the grass and cutting back vegetation. But Bennett said individual families own the plots and the city doesn't have the legal right to maintain crypts and gravestones.

Bennett said the city is talking to the state and the Georgia Municipal Cemetery Association about what else it might be able to do.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WALB-TV.

