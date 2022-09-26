 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US, allies push for UN rights body debate on Xinjiang abuses

  • Updated
  • 0

GENEVA (AP) — The United States and several Western allies presented a proposal Monday for the U.N.'s main human rights body to hold a special debate over reported rights abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's western Xinjiang region.

The U.S. and Britain, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden were behind a draft proposal at the Human Rights Council that would call for a debate on Xinjiang at the council's next session in early 2023, diplomats said.

It amounts to the latest geopolitical salvo between the West and Beijing amid recent tensions over issues like the future of Taiwan. If approved, the draft "decision” — a sort of simplified resolution — would mark the first time that human rights concerns in China have been formally put on the council’s agenda.

Diplomats in Geneva, where the 47-nation council is based, have been on the lookout for whether Western countries can muster enough political capital to push through any action on Xinjiang before the council's current session ends on Oct. 7.

People are also reading…

The draft would only convene a debate in the council — which debates issues all the time — and stops short of calling for stronger tools to monitor rights abuses, such as convening independent experts to scrutinize countries' activities.

“This modest but essential step will bring much-needed scrutiny to Chinese authorities’ sweeping rights violations targeting Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, which the high commissioner recently found may rise to the level of crimes against humanity,” said John Fisher, the deputy director for global advocacy at Human Rights Watch.

While less intrusive than it might have been, the proposal is likely to rankle China, which has pushed back on attempts to hold it to account over the Xinjiang rights issue. It would also set a formal date for the council to consider Xinjiang.

Some Western countries have sought to build pressure — or at least maintain it — on China after the office of former U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet issued a long-delayed report last month that suggested “crimes against humanity" and other wrongs took place against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities as part of China's campaign against violent extremism in Xinjiang in recent years.

The draft proposal sets the stage for back-channel haggling and a diplomatic showdown. China has ripped into Bachelet’s report, vowed not to work with the U.N. rights office, and staged an intense public relations push to defend its policies in Xinjiang.

“We firmly oppose any attempt to use Xinjiang-related issues for political manipulation, including this draft decision,” said Liu Yuyin, a spokesman for China’s diplomatic mission in Geneva.

The council currently counts both China and the United States as members. The draft comes two days before the expiry of the deadline for such documents to be presented, so that diplomats can discuss, fine-tune and possibly vote on them before the session’s end.

Some Western diplomats have expressed concern that putting forward a tough resolution could alienate or pressure some countries who have strong political and economic ties to China. They have also worried that presenting a resolution could backfire — by giving Beijing a chance to show just how much support it can muster internationally.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping 1 million or more people from minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted and forced to abandon their language and religion.

China has defended the camps — which it says have been largely closed — as vocational and training centers aimed at giving economic opportunities and skills for marginal populations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Celebrities coming back to White House after Trump drought

Big-name celebrities are coming back to the White House after boycotting America's most famous address under Donald Trump. Rocker Elton John is bringing his farewell tour to the South Lawn on Friday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Singer James Taylor strummed his guitar and sang at the White House last week to open an event celebrating a new health care and climate change law. Younger pop stars like singer Olivia Rodrigo and South Korean boy band BTS have visited. And Biden has resumed the tradition of hosting a White House reception for the artists receiving honors from the Kennedy Center.

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

On Ukraine, Russia repeats insistence that it had no choice

Russia has told the world that it has “no choice” but to take military action in Ukraine. After days of denunciations of Russia at the prominent diplomatic gathering, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sought to shift the focus to Washington. His speech centered on a claim that the United States and its allies are aggressively undermining the international system that the U.N. represents. The West maintains that it's Russia doing that. Invoking history ranging from the U.S. war in Iraq in the early 2000s to the 20th-century Cold War, Lavrov portrayed the U.S. as a bully

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest of Abe funeral

A man has set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister’s office in Tokyo in an apparent protest of the planned state funeral for former leader Shinzo Abe. Kyodo News agency says the man sustained extensive burns but was conscious and told police he set himself on fire. A note found with him said he opposed Abe's state funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is in New York for the U.N. General Assembly meeting. The planned state funeral has become increasingly unpopular. Abe was one of the most divisive leaders in postwar Japanese politics because of his revisionist view of wartime history and support for a stronger military.

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

Budd embraces Trump, abortion opposition in NC Senate race

North Carolina Republican Senate candidate Ted Budd is leaning into his support for abortion restrictions and his allegiance to former President Donald Trump as Democrats fight for an elusive victory in the Southern swing state. Democratic optimism remains tempered given the state’s recent red tilt. But Democratic officials believe Budd's candidacy gives them a real chance at flipping a Senate seat — and the balance of power in Washington — this fall. Budd appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Wilmington Friday night, where the former president praised the candidate as “a conservative, America First all-star in Congress” and urged his supporters to turn out to vote.

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

Congress eyes strongest response yet to Jan. 6 attack

House Democrats are voting this week on changes to a 19th century law for certifying presidential elections. The measure is their strongest legislative response yet to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. A vote to overhaul the Electoral Count Act is expected Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators is moving forward with a similar bill. The Senate Rules Committee will vote on its version of the legislation next week. Lawmakers in both parties have said they want to change the arcane law before it is challenged again.

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Bills would curtail objections at future Jan. 6 vote counts

Members of Congress have officially objected to the results in four of the last six presidential elections. The partisan practice has been legal for more than a century but became more fraught after a violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last year. In an effort to prevent another Jan. 6, 2021, bills moving through the House and the Senate would make it harder to lodge those objections when Congress counts the electoral votes in a joint session after a presidential election. The language is part of a larger effort to overhaul the 19th century Electoral Count Act.

US Senate candidates in Louisiana release new campaign ads

US Senate candidates in Louisiana release new campaign ads

With midterm elections just weeks away, Louisiana’s likely front-runners in the U.S. Senate race have released new TV ads. Republican Sen. John Kennedy is seeking a second term. He is up against former Navy fighter pilot and moderate Democrat Luke Mixon. Both are hoping to reach more voters and get people to the polls Nov. 8. Sen. Kennedy's new ad touts his voting record. He says it includes bills to cut taxes, “secure the border” and “stand up to China.” In Mixon's ad, he promises to codify the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. He describes Kennedy's politics as “extremism.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Why an ex-Russian officer is feeling the army call-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News