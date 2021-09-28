US amends Capitol siege charges against 2 arrested in Vegas

Other charges were dropped, including physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The court filing refers to six Capitol police officers, using their initials, as victims of actions by Sandlin and DeGrave.

It said the officers were among 139 Capitol and Washington, D.C., police members assaulted during rioting that disrupted the certification by Congress of the November 2020 electoral victory of now-President Joe Biden, a Democrat, over then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

The document also refers to accounts provided to investigators and prosecutors by Josiah Colt, an Idaho man who pleaded guilty in July to one felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding. Colt, 34, has not yet been sentenced. He is expected to face about five years in prison.

Colt acknowledged traveling to the Capitol with Sandlin and DeGrave, bringing weapons and other tactical equipment, and obstructing the certification of the vote. In exchange for his guilty plea and cooperation in other cases, prosecutors agreed to drop three other felony charges against him.