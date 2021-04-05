 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US approves $47.5M to build new Alaska airport, repair 2
0 comments
AP

US approves $47.5M to build new Alaska airport, repair 2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for about $47.5 million in funding to build a new Alaska airport and refurbish two existing state airports.

The Newtok Airport, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and the Kenai Municipal Airport will receive funding for the projects, Alaska's News Source reported Thursday.

The Newtok Airport was granted more than $21.1 million to construct a new airport that is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport received about $25.5 million and the Kenai Municipal Airport got about $826,000 for renovation projects, Alaska’s News Source reported.

The grants were made as part of a more than $600 million in infrastructure funding from the federal Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration that will offer 499 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities had initiated the Newtok Airport Relocation Project in 2018 because ground surrounding the airport and village is deteriorating, the outlet reported. The airport and community will relocate to higher ground, according to a transportation department statement.

The transportation department had allocated $8 million for the construction project in 2019.

After completing design plans, public hearings, and environmental studies, construction was scheduled to begin in February, but the Associated Press did not receive a response to a message sent Sunday seeking comment from the transportation department about that project's progress.

The new project plan by the FAA said the new airport will include a main runway, taxiway, an aircraft parking apron, two equipment storage buildings, an access road and supporting utility infrastructure.

“The project is critical to the airport and to the village of Newtok, which is home to an Alaska Native community of 374 residents,” the FAA said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KTUU-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News