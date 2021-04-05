US approves $47.5M to build new Alaska airport, repair 2

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has approved funding for about $47.5 million in funding to build a new Alaska airport and refurbish two existing state airports.

The Newtok Airport, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and the Kenai Municipal Airport will receive funding for the projects, Alaska's News Source reported Thursday.

The Newtok Airport was granted more than $21.1 million to construct a new airport that is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport received about $25.5 million and the Kenai Municipal Airport got about $826,000 for renovation projects, Alaska’s News Source reported.

The grants were made as part of a more than $600 million in infrastructure funding from the federal Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration that will offer 499 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“These grants are an investment in safety and continued innovation,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “Every airport in every community plays a vital role in our air transportation system.”