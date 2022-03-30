US approves bison grazing on Montana prairie after pushback

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials on Wednesday announced approval of a conservation group's proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana, over objections from some ranchers and elected officials.

The decision allows the American Prairie Reserve to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management south of Malta and remove some 30 miles of fences so the animals can roam more freely.

The group’s long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile (12,950-sq. kilometer) expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife.

Some cattle ranches have sold property to the group as it amasses land to create the reserve, but others have fiercely opposed the effort. They worry bison will displace cattle and that their agriculture-dependent community will be forever altered.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sharply criticized federal officials after American Prairie Reserve received preliminary approval last August

The group's proposal covered about 108 square miles (280 square kilometers) south of Malta. The Bozeman-based group in 2019 scaled back its original request to graze bison across more than 450 square miles (1,165 square kilometers) following opposition from ranchers who worry about being pushed out of the area.

Massive herds of bison once migrated through the area before the animals were hunted to near-extinction in the 19th century.

