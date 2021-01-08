US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

“I think this day is a sad day for Tennessee and the General Assembly,” Sexton said. “As we move forward, friends and colleagues, I’m not going to sit here and hypothesize about what is or what isn’t based on past actions. I’m just here merely talking about the actions of today and how we’ve been cooperating and we’re asking the rest of our colleagues and members to do the same.”

The House speaker later said there was no ethics investigation currently launched against the lawmakers whose offices had been raided by the FBI.

In addition, the Republican said he had placed three staffers who were also subject to Friday's search on paid administrative leave.

Casada, a Republican from Franklin, resigned from the top leadership post in 2019 after revelations he exchanged sexually explicit text messages about women with Cothren — his former chief of staff — years ago.

Other controversies included Cothren's cocaine use at a legislative office years ago and allegations of doctoring emails to frame a young black activist - which Casada and Cothren both denied.

There were also claims of vote-buying attempts on a key education voucher bill arose, which he has firmly denied.

Casada and Cothren did not immediately respond to text messages seeking comment. Smith, a Republican from Hixson, and Warner, a Republican from Chapel Hill, did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

