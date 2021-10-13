 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US attorney names No. 2, who criticized NYC mayor last week

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan's new federal prosecutor is making a splash with Wednesday's appointment of his second-in-command, choosing the city's Department of Investigation commissioner just days after she released a report accusing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio of misusing city resources.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced in a release that Margaret Garnett will serve as deputy U.S. attorney.

Williams praised Garnett as “legendary” when she worked a dozen years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan, where she had stints as chief of Appeals and chief of the Violent and Organized Crime Unit.

Last week, Garnett released a report critical of the mayor from her post as head of the independent agency that acts as an inspector general.

The report said de Blasio misused city resources by taking his police security detail with him at a cost of about $320,000 on trips across the country as the Democrat ran for president. It also was critical of his security detail being used as a free taxi service for his adult son.

De Blasio said after the report was released that there were “many inconsistencies and inaccuracies” in it and said decisions to provide security during his presidential campaign and transportation for his family were made by police officials based on safety concerns.

People are also reading…

In 2017, state and federal prosecutors announced that probes of de Blasio's fundraising would not result in criminal charges against him or others acting on his behalf. At the time, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said the probe into allegations of election violations in state Senate races in 2014 had identified actions “contrary to the intent and spirit of the law.”

Then-Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said Manhattan prosecutors conducted a “thorough investigation” into allegations of misconduct by and on behalf of de Blasio for his 2013 election campaign and the 2014 state Senate races. Prosecutors interviewed de Blasio during the probe.

Also Wednesday, Williams named Daniel M. Gitner as chief of the Criminal Division, saying Gitner had been “one of the best trial lawyers in America” since leaving the Manhattan federal prosecutor's office in 2005 after eight years as an assistant U.S. attorney, including a period leading the General Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News