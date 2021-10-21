 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US blocks tomato imports from Mexican farm over labor abuses

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States ordered a halt Thursday to imports of tomatoes from a Mexican farming company and its subsidiaries for what officials said was abusive treatment of workers that amounts to forced labor.

Customs and Border Protection issued an order to detain shipments from Agropecuarios Tom, based in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosi.

The agency said its investigation found evidence of deception, withholding of wages, debt bondage and other abusive working and living conditions. It said the Mexican government took action against the same farm over forced labor allegations in October 2020.

Agropecuarios Tom disputed the allegations in general but said it is waiting for further details from CBP so it can respond in detail.

“We are surprised because we have complied with all the rules of both the American government and the Mexican government,” said Rommel Fernandez Veraud, the company's legal representative.

The U.S. government has increasingly relied in recent years on the use of so-called withhold release orders to block imports from producers and manufacturers linked to forced labor amid growing public awareness of the issue.

The orders, which force U.S. companies to delve more deeply into practices within their supply chain, remain in effect until the producers and manufacturers cited can provide evidence that they have corrected the abusive practices.

People are also reading…

Media reports have found workers in slave-like conditions at farms throughout Mexico that supply U.S. food companies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

Watch Now: Related Video

A grandmother’s campaign plants over a million trees in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News