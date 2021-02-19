US border officials start releasing migrants into Yuma

PHOENIX (AP) — Overwhelmed border officials have started releasing migrants into Arizona’s rural Yuma County as more people arrive with hopes of making their home in America amid a pandemic that won't allow authorities to hold as many in detention.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls says the U.S. Border Patrol on Monday released a group of 20 people into the neighboring community of San Luis and several more similarly sized groups were let out in subsequent days. The new releases worry local leaders who two years ago grappled with trying to manage the release of 5,700 migrants into the county of about 215,000 people over three months.

Immigration officials typically have released migrants into the U.S. after giving them their court date when they don't have room for them in detention facilities.

Yuma does not have the resources to house, feed and provide other resources to a large influx of newly released migrants, Nicholls said. The migrants often do not speak English and need instructions on how to show up for court dates and other required appointments.

“There is no capacity in our current nonprofit system in Yuma,” including shelters, said Nicholls. The only temporary shelter in the area closed last year.