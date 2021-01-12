US Chamber says some legislators will lose campaign funding

But the chamber deferred to government officials about whether Trump should be impeached or ousted by the vice president and his cabinet under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.

Donohue rejected the notion that the U.S. business community turned a blind eye to the divisions sowed by Trump that led to the violence so that it could get lower taxes and reduced government regulations.

“It's very tough, I think, to make a straight-line connection between lower taxes and less regulation to the disturbances in Washington last week,” he said, while advocating for “necessary” regulations and “sufficient” taxes that he said would not stifle economic growth.

The chamber said its political action committee will cut donations from some legislators who spouted unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in trying to stop the vote from being certified. But while Neil Bradley, the chamber's chief policy officer, praised several legislators for their actions to certify the results after the attack, he wouldn't identify those who might lose support. He said the decision depends on how those legislators act in the coming days.