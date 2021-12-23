 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

US denies man held in Turkey for fake passport is diplomat

  • 0

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. officials denied Thursday that an American citizen arrested in Turkey for allegedly providing a fake passport to a Syrian man is a U.S. diplomat.

Turkish officials said Wednesday they detained a U.S. diplomat at Istanbul Airport on Nov. 11. Authorities in Turkey publicly identified the man only by his initials D.J.K., and said he worked for the U.S. Consulate in Lebanon.

He was later formally arrested on suspicion of selling a forged passport for $10,000.

According to a Turkish police statement, the Syrian man was detained for questioning after he attempted to travel to Germany on a false passport, which was in D.J.K.’s name.

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department said it was aware a U.S. citizen had been detained in Turkey but denied the person was a government diplomat.

The State Department said the detained individual was being provided with the “appropriate consular services.”

People are also reading…

Police in Istanbul said security camera footage showed D.J.K. exchanging clothes with the Syrian man at Istanbul Airport and giving him a passport.

Police also seized an envelope containing $10,000 from the diplomat, according to the police statement.

The American was jailed while the Syrian was released pending possible proceedings for falsifying documents, Anadolu said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at the Ukrainian border.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News