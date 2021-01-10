US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot

Pompeo has condemned the violence at the Capitol but has pointedly not addressed the role Trump played in encouraging his supporters who stormed the building. Nor has Pompeo addressed the aftermath or acknowledged that American diplomats overseas may now face new difficulty in promoting democracy.

Trump himself has railed about what he sees as disloyalty at the State Department. He once referred to it publicly — and in front of Pompeo and reporters — as “the deep State Department,” a reference to what Trump and his supporters believe is a cabal of entrenched bureaucrats intent on subverting his policies.

It was not immediately clear how many diplomats signed the cables, both of which were viewed by The Associated Press.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It is essential that the Department of State explicitly denounce President Trump’s role in this violent attack on the U.S. government,” said the first of the two cables, which added that the president's own comments should not be used “as he is not a credible voice on this matter.”