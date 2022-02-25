 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US eases trade with Afghanistan despite Taliban sanctions

Afghanistan

People navigate a snow covered street on a hilltop in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

 Hussein Malla - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration sought Friday to assure financial institutions and other businesses that U.S. sanctions on the Taliban aren’t intended to interfere with trade that could help Afghanistan emerge from an economic and humanitarian crisis.

A so-called general license issued by the Treasury Department expanded the authorization for commercial and financial transactions in Afghanistan in hopes of helping Afghans but not the Taliban, senior administration officials said.

It is intended to restart some commercial activity that shut down after the fall of the the U.S.-backed government to the Taliban in August, the officials told reporters.

It's the latest in a series of actions by the administration aimed at alleviating a worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where aid groups estimate that nearly 24 million people, more than half the country, face severe hunger and nearly 9 million are on the brink of starvation.

The license authorizes transactions involving Afghanistan or governing institutions in Afghanistan, with the exception of specific Taliban figures under sanctions. It “aims to ensure that U.S. sanctions do not prevent or inhibit the transactions and activities needed to support the basic human needs of the people of Afghanistan,” U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement.

Conditions in Afghanistan were grim for many even before the Taliban takeover, with a long-running drought and entrenched poverty. But the situation has grown more dire because the government relied on foreign assistance for 75 percent of its budget.

Administration officials concede that the Treasury license will have only a limited effect on businesses that are reluctant to do business in Afghanistan regardless of sanctions on the Taliban and Haqqani Network.

The Biden administration earlier this year announced more than $300 million in humanitarian aid and is working with the World Bank and other organizations to provide additional relief from money that had been previously set aside for development.

Treasury also issued general licenses to make it clear that humanitarian assistance would not run afoul of sanctions.

It also set aside $3.5 billion of Afghan government funds frozen in the U.S. after the Taliban takeover to help the country's economy in a way that officials say has not yet been determined. One option is to use the money to re-capitalize the country's central bank if it can be run independent of the Taliban.

The remainder of the frozen funds are being held pending legal claims from relatives of people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks who have won lawsuits against the Taliban.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

