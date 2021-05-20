US ends use of 2 immigration jails accused of mistreatment

The company had no immediate comment to Thursday's announcement.

Immigrants held at the Massachusetts jail, known formally as the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center, have also complained about a lack of COVID-19 precautions as well as overcrowding and excessive use of force.

The Massachusetts attorney general’s office issued a scathing report in December, determining that officers violated the rights of detainees and used excessive force during a disturbance there earlier in the year.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Republican who served as honorary chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign in Massachusetts, dismissed Thursday’s decision as a “political hit job” by the administration and said it puts people at risk of being victimized by immigrants.

There are 7 detainees currently held at the Bristol County jail, down from about 150 early in the pandemic, according to Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, head of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which filed suit against the government last year to address what it said were unsafe and overcrowded conditions.

Immigrant rights groups have frequently clashed with Hodgson over conditions at the jail, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Boston near Cape Cod, and they cheered the decision as long overdue.