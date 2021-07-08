US envoy warns China 'looking at' new nuclear technologies

GENEVA (AP) — A U.S. diplomat focusing on disarmament said Thursday that China is "looking at" developing naval and aerial autonomous nuclear weapons systems, warning any such development could disrupt strategic stability.

Ambassador Robert Wood, the U.S. envoy to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, said China hasn't developed or been able to weaponize the technology yet. But his comments suggested that China is interested in such so-called “exotic nukes" like nuclear-powered underwater drones and nuclear-powered cruise missiles being developed by Russia.

“This is something they are looking at,” Wood said. “If they were to develop ... these kinds of weapons and aerial systems, this has the potential to change the strategic stability environment in a dynamic way."

The United States doesn't have either type of system.

“This is not where China was 10 years ago,” Wood added, noting the “upward trajectory” that China has been on in the quantity and quality of its weapons systems. “They’re pursuing weapons similar to some of the nuclear-powered delivery systems that the Russians have been pursuing.”