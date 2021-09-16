US Forest Service hits brakes on Arizona restoration project

While the delays were frustrating, he said he's invested in continuing with the process and it would be worse had the Forest Service walked away entirely.

“If it takes another year to get it right, then so be it,” he said.

Brad Worsley of Novo Power also was among the bidding groups. He runs a facility in Snowflake that burns tree limbs, needles and other woody debris for energy. He said the industry looks at long-term contracts like the forest restoration project as a mechanism to make further investments in businesses with the understanding of normal risks.

One of the concerns was that the Forest Service didn't provide certainty on what would happen if a wildfire scorched part of the treatment area or a court shut down timber activity in the forests, he said. Worsley cited a 2019 decision in a lawsuit that alleged the Forest Service wasn't doing enough to protect and track Mexican spotted owls and halted tree-cutting activity for months.

Worsley specifically is looking for assurance that he can continue to supply power from biomass to stay involved in the project. But he questions whether more discussion will be effective.

“I'm not saying we're not going to participate and help,” he said. “This is a purpose for which we get up everyday."

