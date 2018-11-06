Try 1 month for 99¢

Alabama

0 of 2,203 precincts - 0 percent

Walt Maddox, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kay Ivey, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Alaska

0 of 442 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Begich, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike Dunleavy, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Bill Walker, Udl (i) 0 - 0 percent

Billy Toien, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Arizona

0 of 1,489 precincts - 0 percent

David Garcia, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Doug Ducey, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Angel Torres, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Arkansas

0 of 2,607 precincts - 0 percent

Jared Henderson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Asa Hutchinson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mark West, Lib 0 - 0 percent

California

0 of 24,312 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Gavin Newsom, Dem 0 - 0 percent

John Cox, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Colorado

0 of 3,219 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Jared Polis, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Walker Stapleton, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 0 - 0 percent

Scott Helker, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut

0 of 715 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Ned Lamont, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bob Stefanowski, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Rodney Hanscomb, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Mark Greenstein, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Oz Griebel, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Florida

0 of 6,111 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Andrew Gillum, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ron DeSantis, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Foley, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Kyle Gibson, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Darcy Richardson, RP 0 - 0 percent

Bruce Stanley, NPA 0 - 0 percent

Georgia

0 of 2,634 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Stacey Abrams, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Brian Kemp, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Ted Metz, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Hawaii

0 of 249 precincts - 0 percent

David Ige, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Andria Tupola, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Jim Brewer, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Terrence Teruya, NP 0 - 0 percent

Idaho

0 of 958 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Paulette Jordan, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Brad Little, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Walt Bayes, CST 0 - 0 percent

Bev Boeck, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Illinois

0 of 10,114 precincts - 0 percent

Bruce Rauner, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

JB Pritzker, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kash Jackson, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Sam McCann, Con 0 - 0 percent

Iowa

0 of 1,677 precincts - 0 percent

Kim Reynolds, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Fred Hubbell, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jake Porter, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Gary Siegwarth, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Kansas

0 of 3,556 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Laura Kelly, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kris Kobach, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Caldwell, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Rick Kloos, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Greg Orman, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Maine

0 of 574 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Janet Mills, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Shawn Moody, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Terry Hayes, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Maryland

0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Ben Jealous, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Larry Hogan, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Shawn Quinn, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Ian Schlakman, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Massachusetts

0 of 2,173 precincts - 0 percent

Jay Gonzalez, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Charlie Baker, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Michigan

0 of 4,808 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Gretchen Whitmer, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bill Schuette, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Keith Butkovich, NLP 0 - 0 percent

Bill Gelineau, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Jennifer Kurland, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Todd Schleiger, UST 0 - 0 percent

Minnesota

0 of 4,113 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Tim Walz, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Johnson, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Chris Wright, GRP 0 - 0 percent

Josh Welter, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Nebraska

0 of 1,389 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Krist, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Pete Ricketts, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Nevada

0 of 1,976 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Steve Sisolak, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Adam Laxalt, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Russell Best, IAP 0 - 0 percent

Ryan Bundy, NPP 0 - 0 percent

Jared Lord, Lib 0 - 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 0 - 0 percent

New Hampshire

0 of 301 precincts - 0 percent

Molly Kelly, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Chris Sununu, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jilletta Jarvis, Lib 0 - 0 percent

New Mexico

0 of 1,492 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Michelle Lujan Grisham, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Steve Pearce, GOP 0 - 0 percent

New York

0 of 15,598 precincts - 0 percent

Andrew Cuomo, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Marc Molinaro, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Stephanie Miner, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Larry Sharpe, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Ohio

0 of 8,904 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Richard Cordray, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike DeWine, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Constance Gadell-Newton, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Travis Irvine, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Oklahoma

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Chris Powell, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Stitt, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Drew Edmondson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Oregon

0 of 1,335 precincts - 0 percent

Aaron Auer, CST 0 - 0 percent

Nick Chen, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Kate Brown, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Knute Buehler, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Patrick Starnes, IP 0 - 0 percent

Chris Henry, Prg 0 - 0 percent

Pennsylvania

0 of 9,163 precincts - 0 percent

Tom Wolf, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Scott Wagner, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Paul Glover, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Kenneth Krawchuk, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Rhode Island

0 of 421 precincts - 0 percent

Gina Raimondo, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Allan Fung, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Anne Armstrong, Oth 0 - 0 percent

William Gilbert, Mod 0 - 0 percent

Luis Munoz, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Trillo, Ind 0 - 0 percent

South Carolina

0 of 2,261 precincts - 0 percent

James Smith, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Henry McMaster, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

South Dakota

0 of 698 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Billie Sutton, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Kristi Noem, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Kurt Evans, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Tennessee

0 of 1,969 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Karl Dean, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bill Lee, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Mark Brown, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Sherry Clark, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Justin Cornett, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Gabriel Fancher, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Sean Fleming, Ind 0 - 0 percent

William Helmstetter, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Cory King, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Koch, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Tommy McAnally, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Jessie McDonald, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Toney Mitchell, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Yvonne Neubert, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Alfred Rapoza, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Chad Riden, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Robert Sawyers, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Heather Scott, Ind 0 - 0 percent

George Smith, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Jeremy Stephenson, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Tracy Tisdale, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Mike Toews, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Rick Tyler, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Vinnie Vineyard, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Jaron Weidner, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Patrick Whitlock, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Joe Wilmoth, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Mark Wright, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Texas

0 of 7,949 precincts - 0 percent

Lupe Valdez, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Greg Abbott, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mark Tippetts, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Vermont

0 of 275 precincts - 0 percent

Christine Hallquist, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Phil Scott, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Trevor Barlow, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Cris Ericson, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Charles Laramie, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Stephen Marx, Oth 0 - 0 percent

Em Peyton, LUn 0 - 0 percent

Wisconsin

0 of 3,676 precincts - 0 percent

Tony Evers, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Scott Walker, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Phil Anderson, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Arnie Enz, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Maggie Turnbull, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Michael White, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Wyoming

0 of 482 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Mark Gordon, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Mary Throne, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Lawrence Struempf, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Rex Rammell, CST 0 - 0 percent

