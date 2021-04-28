US government taking creative steps to counter cyberthreats

“We have a decision to make, which is are we going to go ahead and do that action ourselves or are we just going to leave that malware there, sort of unremediated,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers, speaking at a virtual discussion hosted by the Project for Media & National Security at George Washington University.

He said the operation was one of the very first of its kind and was the subject of extensive discussion by the FBI and the Justice Department. The department is figuring out how it plans to use that capability in the future.

“We don't yet have sort of worked out what our criteria are going to be going forward,” Demers said. "Now that we've had this experience, that's the kind of discussion we're having internally now.

“This is not a tool of first resort that we're going to be using a couple times a week as different intrusions come up," he added. “This does require working with the private sector on the right solution. It does require testing to be sure that you're not going to otherwise disrupt someone's computer system.” Such operations will be done judiciously in the future, he said.